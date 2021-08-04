Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $457.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

