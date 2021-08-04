Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.54. Approximately 59,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,692,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

