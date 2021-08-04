Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Trading Down 8%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.68 and last traded at C$14.78. 184,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 364,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.173754 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at C$230,935.28.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

