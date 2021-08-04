SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Up 14%

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares shot up 14% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $17.96. 2,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 168,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in SeaSpine by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SeaSpine by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.