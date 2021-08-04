Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 8%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44. 16,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,794,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.