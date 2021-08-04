2key.network Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.48 million and $2.94 million worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 2key.network has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.29 or 0.00836035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00094139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042934 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 76,980,407 coins. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

