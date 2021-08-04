1,078 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.83.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,196,948. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $293.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $294.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

