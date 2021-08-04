Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

EFT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,641. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

