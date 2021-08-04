New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

