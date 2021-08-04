iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $86.27. 21,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

