Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lessened by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,098,570. The company has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

