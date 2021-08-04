Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $160.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.