Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

