DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 924 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Intel by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intel by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,917,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $444,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,559 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. 139,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,647,974. The stock has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.