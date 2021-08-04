Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $149.03 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,035,186 coins and its circulating supply is 130,914,289 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

