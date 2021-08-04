Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 25.33%.

NYSE MGY opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

