S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 61,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

S&W Seed stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 105,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,415. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

