OneSpaWorld (OSW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 1,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,232. The company has a market cap of $850.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.56. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.