Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.