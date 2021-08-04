Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SAGKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of SAGKF stock remained flat at $$1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.