Brokers Issue Forecasts for Coursera, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coursera in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.17. Coursera has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $631,790.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $102,582.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,289 shares of company stock valued at $12,969,302.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $952,060,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 164.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $262,230,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $45,002,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

