Argon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. Argon has a market cap of $2.91 million and $81,085.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00101078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00143963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,410.15 or 1.00183753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.07 or 0.00841607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,430,789 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

