Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.84. 23,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 312,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

