TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.470-$6.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.71 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.650 EPS.

TEL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $89.39 and a 1 year high of $150.58.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.46.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.