Financial Consulate Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after purchasing an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

