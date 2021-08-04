WABnetwork Hits One Day Volume of $51.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $66,838.54 and $51.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.64 or 0.00832892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00094369 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043030 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.