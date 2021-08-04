Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,852,000 after acquiring an additional 114,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 116,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $175.90. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.10.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

