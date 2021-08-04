Welch & Forbes LLC Has $39.38 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $39,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.33. 1,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,823. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.48.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

