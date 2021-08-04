Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.