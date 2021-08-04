iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

