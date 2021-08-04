Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,092 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after purchasing an additional 854,403 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,663,000 after purchasing an additional 633,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,748,000 after purchasing an additional 361,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 446,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 267,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.14. 281,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,420,899. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.08.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

