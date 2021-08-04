Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 100 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $19,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.33. 1,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,234. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $130.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

