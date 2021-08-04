American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, RTT News reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $89.78.

Get American States Water alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

American States Water Company Profile

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.