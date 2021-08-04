American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, RTT News reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $89.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
