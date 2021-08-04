Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 990,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Photronics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 228,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,987. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $842.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.