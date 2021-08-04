Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

Shares of SBT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,811. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several brokerages have commented on SBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

