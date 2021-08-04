BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

