BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:BCE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.