Short Interest in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Rises By 21.9%

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 521,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

