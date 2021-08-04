Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.59, but opened at $63.06. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 791 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $172,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

