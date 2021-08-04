Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $902 million-$914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $895.73 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.160 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.57.

NYSE DT traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,475. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.47, a PEG ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $65.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

