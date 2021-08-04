The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.75.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

