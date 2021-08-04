Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 439,060 shares of company stock valued at $241,750,373 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $12.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,713.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,565.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

