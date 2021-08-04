SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Financial Consulate Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,213 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 299,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.