Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Patrick Industries accounts for 0.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.15% of Patrick Industries worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,989,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $10,455,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $10,397,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $9,830,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,090. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at $27,622,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,374. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.