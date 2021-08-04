TEMCO Market Capitalization Achieves $15.40 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. TEMCO has a market cap of $15.40 million and $600,445.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00101107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00143142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,233.27 or 0.99768625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00841054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

