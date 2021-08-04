Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
ETY stock remained flat at $$14.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.51.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
