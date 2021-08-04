Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

ETY stock remained flat at $$14.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

