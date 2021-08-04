Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of GIM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,524. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,862 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $170,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,782,588 shares of company stock worth $9,927,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.