Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBD. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. 15,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,805. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 770,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 606,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 602,135 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth $3,390,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth $1,179,000.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

