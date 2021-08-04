Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) vs. Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Forestar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 24.58 $10.00 million N/A N/A Forestar Group $931.80 million 1.09 $60.80 million $1.21 16.92

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vidler Water Resources and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Forestar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99% Forestar Group 7.20% 11.38% 5.61%

Volatility and Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

