Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Trading Down 4.4%

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$43.68 and last traded at C$43.68. Approximately 58,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 154,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.06.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$528.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6075651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

