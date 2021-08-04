Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Biglari stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.00. 7 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.50.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 17,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $2,679,146.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,850 shares of company stock worth $3,392,772. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biglari during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Biglari by 99.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

